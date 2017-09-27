Wednesday's Weather: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with a few more clouds this morning. Increasing clouds through the day today as the cold front slowly moves into the area. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s but a few places could see some showers and an isolated thundershower or two by afternoon. As the cold front slowly moves through East Texas, the chance for just a few showers will remain in the forecast tomorrow. Cooler air is slowly filtering in, so temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Gradually clearing skies Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s. Lower humidity will make things much more comfortable for the end of the week. Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

