Retired NASA astronaut offers East Texas students message of persistence

The school's Center for Innovation is host to hands on experiences in engineering, business and communications. (Source: KLTV)

Student Kevin Scott holds an early version of a prosthetic arm he and other students built on a 3-D printer at the school (Source: KLTV)

Retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly stepped off the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2011 into his retirement. He did so in part to help his wife, Gabby Giffords, the former Arizona Congresswoman who survived an assassination attempt that same year.

Tuesday night, Captain Kelly spoke at the All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler as they cut the ribbon on a building addition to the campus.

"We reached out and he was happy to be part of what we're doing here," All Saints Head of School Mike Cobb said.

The new addition is the school's Center for Innovation, where students get hands-on experience in business, communications and engineering.

"[Kelly] talked a lot about how when he first started as a pilot, it wasn't really something that came natural to him," Cobb said.

Kelly himself wasn't able to make an interview, but students recounted what he spoke about during his talk earlier in the day.

"His [instructor] even went as far as questioning if that's what he wanted to do," student Hanna Waits said.

That message of persistence is one that students put into their projects at the school's new center, which houses a 3-D printer that student Kevin Scott and others used to create a prosthetic arm for a man in Honduras.

"This is the first revision out of five," Scott said, holding a bright green and yellow prototype of what eventually became the arm they sent. "This is a left arm. He needed a right, so I'm glad we caught that."

That initial mistake, as it goes along with Kelly's lesson, was fixed. After several more attempts the students had a finished product.

"It was the perfect partnership to have someone who's been so engaged with discovery and doing amazing things come to our students," Cobb said.

The event was also part of the school's Founder's Day Celebration. It was formed in 1976.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.