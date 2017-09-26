TJC stays at number four in latest NJCAA rankings

TJC is number four in the country.

Here is a look now at the latest junior college football rankings.



Coming off a 61 to 33 blowout win over Cisco, Tyler remains at number four. Mineola product Jeremiah Crawford and former Athens standout Logan Fuller accounted for four of the touchdowns.

The 4-0 Apaches have a big game this Saturday at 6th ranked Blinn.



