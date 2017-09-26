TJC stays at number four in latest NJCAA rankings

There aren't many undefeated teams left in East Texas, but the Spring Hill Panthers are. "It's not just the last couple of weeks, it's been a two year process. It's been off-season workouts, summers, and two-a-days and everything leading up to where we are now," said Kelly Mercer, Head Football Coach. Now in his third season as head coach, Kelly Mercer is thankful this group of talented athletes, who have outscored their opponents by over 120 points, are finall...More >>
Coming off a 61 to 33 blowout win over Cisco, Tyler remains at number four.More >>
