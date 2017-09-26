On the Rise: Spring Hill Panthers go into 'Week 5' undefeated

There aren't many undefeated teams left in East Texas, but the Spring Hill Panthers are.

"It's not just the last couple of weeks, it's been a two year process. It's been off-season workouts, summers, and two-a-days and everything leading up to where we are now," said Kelly Mercer, Head Football Coach.

Now in his third season as head coach, Kelly Mercer, is thankful this group of talented athletes who have outscored their opponents by over 120 points are finally seeing the hard work pay off.

"We are starting to be able to do things that we couldn't do the first year because we were still learning. But then this off-season, high expectations, all those things started to come to fruition because they just been hearing the same thing for the past couple of years," said Coach Mercer.

"Balance. There is nothing we really can't do. We can run the ball, we can throw the ball. There's nothing we really can't do," said Kiante Stoker, running back.

"Like Kiante said we just got so many weapons at so many different positions. You got Adaway, Willis, and Bradford they can really go get it. you could throw up almost anything and they can get it. So it helps having guys like that," said Gage White, quarterback.

It also doesn't hurt that this team has a lot of fun playing football.

"We laugh a lot out here," said Stoker.

While the Panthers are riding the high, they don't plan on loosing their focus.

"It's been great so far, but when district comes it's a whole other level. We'll have to step it up even more. I think we work hard and keep doing what we are doing we have a chance," said White.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.