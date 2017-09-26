Kilgore resident speaks about brother's kidnapping in Yemen

"Found out through the New York Times; they sent me a text asking is the story true," says Burch.More >>
"Found out through the New York Times; they sent me a text asking is the story true," says Burch.More >>
Longview Independent School District has released bus video of the moment of Monday’s wreck when a pickup rammed a bus in a Longview intersection.More >>
Longview Independent School District has released bus video of the moment of Monday’s wreck when a pickup rammed a bus in a Longview intersection.More >>
A Snow White-inspired cottage went on sale recently in Olalla, Washington. Rustic and magical, the cottage features sloped composition roofs, stained glass windows and a stucco exterior. The dwelling is modeled after the home Snow White shared with the seven dwarfs.More >>
A Snow White-inspired cottage went on sale recently in Olalla, Washington. Rustic and magical, the cottage features sloped composition roofs, stained glass windows and a stucco exterior. The dwelling is modeled after the home Snow White shared with the seven dwarfs.More >>
Smith County leaders are partnering with cities within the county to meet the needs of citizens more effectively.More >>
Smith County leaders are partnering with cities within the county to meet the needs of citizens more effectively.More >>