Kilgore resident speaks about brother's kidnapping in Yemen

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
Danny Burch (Source: Ronald Burch)
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

Ronald Burch usually spends his time building miscellaneous items in his garage.

"Started making knives, but I can't concentrate on it today," says Burch: "I'm just kind of thinking about what's going on."

In front of his Kilgore home, Burch says after the news he got yesterday, he hasn't been able to work on anything.

"Found out through the New York Times; they sent me a text asking is the story true," says Burch.

Ronald says that after not speaking to his brother Danny Burch for almost 15 years, he learned yesterday that he was abducted. According to The Times, Danny’s wife said five armed men took him from his car on a busy street in the Yemeni capital on Saturday, something Ronald says didn't shock him.

"Just knowing the region and what transpires in that region, our involvement over there,” says Burch. “I spoke with the family over there a few times about the possibility of abduction."

Ronald says his brother Danny, a White Oak High School and Kilgore College graduate, moved to Yemen in 2003 despite the civil conflicts, and has been working in the oil industry.

“His wife's there, he's got three children there, and I think even if he gets released, he'll stay,” says Burch. “He knows as well as we do that that's the price of where he's at."

No group has claimed responsibility, but the AP says Houthi rebels control the Yemeni capital.  Burch says he knows very little about what happened, but now more than ever he hopes to see Danny again.

"Just maybe I'd hear from him,” says Burch “Other than that, I just pray that he comes home safe."

The state department says there is a high security threat to Americans because of terrorist activities and armed groups in the area that have detained U.S. citizens before. They urge all Americans living in Yemen to leave as soon as they safely can.

