Smith County highlighting cities in connecting communities initiative

Smith County leaders are partnering with cities within the county to meet the needs of citizens more effectively.

According to Smith County judge Nathaniel Moran, the Connecting Communities Initiative is effort that began this year. Each month a different city visits the court and they discuss the city’s history, future, growth and economic development.

“The lines between the cities and the county area, the unincorporated area in Smith County are getting smaller and smaller. We are becoming quickly an urbanized county where the cities are running into each other, and the county has to fill those gaps. We want to fill those gaps but we want to do so together with the city,” said County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

This month the county heard from the City of Whitehouse. Noonday, Arp, Bullard and Hideaway have previously presented to the Commissioners Court as part of the initiative.

