'Once upon a time' there was a Snow White-inspired cottage for sale

The home of a popular Disney princess is on the market - sort of.

A Snow White-inspired cottage went on sale recently in Olalla, Washington. Rustic and magical, the cottage features sloped composition roofs, stained glass windows and a stucco exterior. The dwelling is modeled after the home Snow White shared with the seven dwarfs.

For the lofty price of $775,000, you can reside in a fairytale-esque, spacious four-bedroom, four and a half bathroom, 2,800-square foot home.

Fruit trees grow on the property and there's a garden. Although the home is a built to resemble a fantasy home, it's not short on modern comforts. There's garage parking and a hot tub and spa.

The one-and-a-half story home was constructed in 1982, but plans for it began far earlier than that. Real estate agent Rick Ellis, who is handling the sale of the property says the original owner first began working on 5 acres that the home sits on.

"It's amazing," Ellis said. "A labor of love. ... It needs somebody to take care of it again."

The listing was added to John L. Scott Real Estate's website 34 days ago with the caption:

"Snow White and the 7 dwarfs retired in Olalla and now are putting their home up for sale. This is the most amazing storybook home you'll ever find. Words can't describe the meticulous detail that went into building! There's not a square corner anywhere. Each door was hand built with extensive iron work. Wood beams were hand carved, stained glass windows are everywhere, and the walls appear to more like a magical cave. Perfect for a B & B or a wedding business. Come witness the fantasy!!!"

The cottage has yet to be snapped up, though Ellis says a purchaser may have been found.

Ellis said the current owner, who finished construction on the home, decided to sell due to health issues. It is only the second time the home has been for sale in the past 20 years. He added that many people have expressed interest.

At a little over three-quarters of a million dollars, it's a little pricey for most fans of the Disney princess. Then again, when you can live in a fairytale home, maybe it's a steal.

