'Once upon a time' there was a Snow White-inspired cottage for sale

There aren't many undefeated teams left in East Texas, but the Spring Hill Panthers are. "It's not just the last couple of weeks, it's been a two year process. It's been off-season workouts, summers, and two-a-days and everything leading up to where we are now," said Kelly Mercer, Head Football Coach. Now in his third season as head coach, Kelly Mercer is thankful this group of talented athletes, who have outscored their opponents by over 120 points, are finall...More >>
There aren't many undefeated teams left in East Texas, but the Spring Hill Panthers are. "It's not just the last couple of weeks, it's been a two year process. It's been off-season workouts, summers, and two-a-days and everything leading up to where we are now," said Kelly Mercer, Head Football Coach. Now in his third season as head coach, Kelly Mercer is thankful this group of talented athletes, who have outscored their opponents by over 120 points, are finall...More >>
"Found out through the New York Times; they sent me a text asking is the story true," says Burch.More >>
"Found out through the New York Times; they sent me a text asking is the story true," says Burch.More >>
Longview Independent School District has released bus video of the moment of Monday’s wreck when a pickup rammed a bus in a Longview intersection.More >>
Longview Independent School District has released bus video of the moment of Monday’s wreck when a pickup rammed a bus in a Longview intersection.More >>
A Snow White-inspired cottage went on sale recently in Olalla, Washington. Rustic and magical, the cottage features sloped composition roofs, stained glass windows and a stucco exterior. The dwelling is modeled after the home Snow White shared with the seven dwarfs.More >>
A Snow White-inspired cottage went on sale recently in Olalla, Washington. Rustic and magical, the cottage features sloped composition roofs, stained glass windows and a stucco exterior. The dwelling is modeled after the home Snow White shared with the seven dwarfs.More >>
Smith County leaders are partnering with cities within the county to meet the needs of citizens more effectively.More >>
Smith County leaders are partnering with cities within the county to meet the needs of citizens more effectively.More >>