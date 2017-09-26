Red Zone: Week 5 Schedule

Here are the schedules for Week 5. Find out who your team is playing below:
6A
North Mesquite @ John Tyler
Tyler Lee @ Longview
Lufkin @ College Park
5A
Hallsville @ Mount Pleasant
Pine Tree @ Sulphur Springs
Marshall @ Texas High
Whitehouse @ Kennedale
Lindale @ Gladewater
Jacksonville @ Alvarado – Saturday 2:00 p.m.
Nacogdoches @ Gilmer
4A
Van @ Crandall
Brownsboro – BYE
Mabank @ Athens
Carthage – BYE
Center @ Bullard
Henderson @ Chapel Hill
Kilgore @ Palestine
North Lamar @ Canton
Redwater @ Emory Rains – Thursday 6:30 p.m.
Wills Point @ Hillsboro
Tatum @ Pittsburg
Spring Hill @ Huntington
Tarkington @ Diboll
Bridge City @ Jasper
Rusk @ Alto
3A
Quitman @ Winnsboro
Mineola – BYE
Mt. Vernon @ Grand Saline
Harmony @ White Oak
Sabine @ Winona
Jefferson @ Clarksville
Hughes Springs @ Garrison
Malakoff @ Whitney
Westwood @ Elkhart
Eustace @ Groesbeck
Daingerfield – BYE
Dekalb @ New Diana
Paul Pewitt @ Ore City
Como-Pickton @ Wolfe City
Rivercrest @ Alba-Golden
Lone Oak @ Bonham
Boles @ Edgewood
Arp @ Waskom
Troup @ Beckville
West Rusk – BYE
Harleton @ Elysian Fields
All Saints @ Frankston
Oak Hurst @ Crockett
Evadale @ Hemphill
East Chambers @ Newton
Corrigan Camden @ Shelbyville
2A
Maud @ Linden-Kildare
Big Sandy @ Mt. Enterprise
Chilton @ Cross Roads
Union Grove @ Cushing
Carlisle @ Cayuga
Hawkins @ Joaquin
San Augustine @ Overton
Timpson @ Lovelady
Groveton @ Normangee
Tenaha @ West Sabine
Grapeland – BYE
1A
Kings Academy – BYE
Brook Hill – Check Schedule
Chester – BYE
Union Hill –Check Schedule
Richland Springs @ Leverett’s Chapel
Trinity School @ Apple Springs
TAPPS
Grace @ Dallas Christian
Prince of Peace @ TK Bishop Gorman
