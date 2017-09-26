Red Zone: Week 5 Schedule

Here are the schedules for Week 5. Find out who your team is playing below:

6A

North Mesquite @ John Tyler

Tyler Lee @ Longview

Lufkin @ College Park

5A

Hallsville @ Mount Pleasant

Pine Tree @ Sulphur Springs

Marshall @ Texas High

Whitehouse @ Kennedale

Lindale @ Gladewater

Jacksonville @ Alvarado – Saturday 2:00 p.m.

Nacogdoches @ Gilmer

4A

Van @ Crandall

Brownsboro – BYE

Mabank @ Athens

Carthage – BYE

Center @ Bullard

Henderson @ Chapel Hill

Kilgore @ Palestine

North Lamar @ Canton

Redwater @ Emory Rains – Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Wills Point @ Hillsboro

Tatum @ Pittsburg

Spring Hill @ Huntington

Tarkington @ Diboll

Bridge City @ Jasper

Rusk @ Alto

3A

Quitman @ Winnsboro

Mineola – BYE

Mt. Vernon @ Grand Saline

Harmony @ White Oak

Sabine @ Winona

Jefferson @ Clarksville

Hughes Springs @ Garrison

Malakoff @ Whitney

Westwood @ Elkhart

Eustace @ Groesbeck

Daingerfield – BYE

Dekalb @ New Diana

Paul Pewitt @ Ore City

Como-Pickton @ Wolfe City

Rivercrest @ Alba-Golden

Lone Oak @ Bonham

Boles @ Edgewood

Arp @ Waskom

Troup @ Beckville

West Rusk – BYE

Harleton @ Elysian Fields

All Saints @ Frankston

Oak Hurst @ Crockett

Evadale @ Hemphill

East Chambers @ Newton

Corrigan Camden @ Shelbyville

2A

Maud @ Linden-Kildare

Big Sandy @ Mt. Enterprise

Chilton @ Cross Roads

Union Grove @ Cushing

Carlisle @ Cayuga

Hawkins @ Joaquin

San Augustine @ Overton

Timpson @ Lovelady

Groveton @ Normangee

Tenaha @ West Sabine

Grapeland – BYE

1A

Kings Academy – BYE

Brook Hill – Check Schedule

Chester – BYE

Union Hill –Check Schedule

Richland Springs @ Leverett’s Chapel

Trinity School @ Apple Springs

TAPPS

Grace @ Dallas Christian

Prince of Peace @ TK Bishop Gorman