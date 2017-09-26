Preliminary autopsy reveals new information on victims of Winona fiery crash

Officials are making progress identifying the victims of a Winona crash.

According to Smith County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger, a preliminary autopsy report reveals that two occupants of the vehicle were young men who died from blunt force trauma.

Shamburger says they are working to identify the victims and that they have found dental records on one. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The men died after an early morning wreck on Sept. 21 on Highway 155 and FM 16 in Winona.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says their vehicle crashed into the pizza shop in downtown, igniting a large commercial structure fire. Officials and residents in the apartment above the pizza shop were able to safely evacuate the building.

It's unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

Winona Fire, Chapel Hill fire, Jackson Heights and the Smith County Fire Marshall all responded to the scene.

RELATED: Mayor of Winona: Two dead following wreck, fire in downtown

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.