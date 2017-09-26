Tyler ISD Board approves high school renovation plans

The Tyler ISD board has approved the renderings of renovation plans for John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools.

In May, a $198 million-dollar proposal was passed with 83% of Tyler residents in favor.

According to Tim Loper, Tyler ISD’s Director of Facility Services, the plans are designed to give both campuses a new face, have a 21st century design, enhance current programs, and ease traffic flow in the surrounding areas.

Cameras are currently used in the high schools, but the new design will allow for more cameras and a reduction of any ‘dead zones’.

The construction is designed to allow space for future growth when needed.

The next step in the process will be bids for construction.

Groundbreaking is schedule for both campuses on October 26th. John Tyler will be held at 9am, Robert E. Lee will be held at 11am.

