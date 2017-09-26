Discovery Science Center set for Wednesday re-open

The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances exhibit is still a nursery, but with updated branding and layout. (Source: KLTV)

The Discovery Science Place in Tyler has been closed for renovations and exhibit changes for nearly three weeks. As they prepare to open again, KLTV 7 got a quick look inside.

The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances exhibit and the Southside Bank exhibit saw changes. The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances exhibit is still a nursery, but with a new layout and paint job.

The Southside Bank exhibit is still a replica bank where children can learn about handling money and making financial transactions, but offers a new branding and layout.

"When you're open seven days a week it's hard to do [construction] with little ones in our facilities," Discovery Science Place Development Director Whitney Patterson said. "We were able to do a lot of behind the scenes work too, including electrical work and painting."

The popular field trip destination will reopen Wednesday morning at 10. They will operate under their fall hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. They are closed Mondays.

