Longview man indicted for aggravated assault against a public officer

A Longview man, who was arrested for aggravated assault against a public officer has been indicted.

Esteban Olvera Jr., 22, of Longview was indicted by the Gregg County Grand Jury of the 188 District Court for the August 11 incident.

According to the Longview police, on August 11, Officer Zachary Atkinson was transported to the Longview Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after Olvera Jr., began fighting and resisting arrest. Resulting in Olvera Jr., falling over the officer.

Gregg County judicial records show Olvera Jr., is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, and resisting arrest search or transport.

His bonds totaling up to $95,000.

