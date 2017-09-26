Longview teens indicted for aggravated robbery after stabbing man in home

Two Longview teens have been indicted on aggravated robbery charges after stabbing a man at a residence in August.

Steven Williams, 19, and Robert Blackshear, 19, of Longview were arrested on July 28 and initially charged with burglary of a habitation. Judicial records show they were both indicted for aggravated robbery, a higher charge.

The suspects were captured shortly after stabbing Juan Richardson, of Longview, in the back. Richardson told officers the suspects had entered the residence with the intention of stealing property from the house.

Williams and Blackshear were arrested shortly after the assault after they were involved in a one-vehicle wreck at Methvin St. and Fifth St. They were reportedly on their way to the hospital. One of them was injured during the assault.

Williams and Blackshear are both currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

