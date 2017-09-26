Filing mix-up postpones constable’s request to modify supervised - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Filing mix-up postpones constable’s request to modify supervised release

By Melissa Greene, Investigative Producer
Smith County Constable Henry Jackson (Source: KLTV) Smith County Constable Henry Jackson (Source: KLTV)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Clerks have instructed the federal court to ignore the motion to modify document filed by Smith County  Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson because it does not include a certificate of conference, according to the online judicial records.

A certificate of conference shows the court that attorneys have discussed the subject matter of the motion, or provide reasons why that conference has not occurred.

A court typically will not hear the motion if this document is not included in the filing.

