Filing mix-up postpones constable’s request to modify supervised release

Clerks have instructed the federal court to ignore the motion to modify document filed by Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson because it does not include a certificate of conference, according to the online judicial records.

A certificate of conference shows the court that attorneys have discussed the subject matter of the motion, or provide reasons why that conference has not occurred.

A court typically will not hear the motion if this document is not included in the filing.

