Boil water notice rescinded for parts of Cherokee County

Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation:

On September 23, 2017 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation, PWS No. 0370016 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of September 26, 2017.

**FROM THE INTERSECTION OF FM 2138 (MAYDELLE HWY) AND COUNTY ROAD 3108 (SOUTHSHORE) NOTICE INCLUDES THE ENTIRE COUNTY ROAD 3108 AND ALL ADJOINING COUNTY ROADS OFF OF COUNTY ROAD 3108 UP TO THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD 3111 (ANTIOCH ROAD).**?