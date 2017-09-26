Two arrested during drug raid in Henderson County

A warranted drug raid in Henderson County, led to the arrest of an East Texas methamphetamine dealer.

According to a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff’s office, Joseph Autry, 49, of Seven Points, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine – a first degree penalty with up to 99 years in the Texas Department of Corrections and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.

Autry was arrested after a tactical team executed a search warrant for drugs and firearms on a residence located on County Road 2404, said the statement.

During the search, teams discovered Autry with the contraband, guns, and marihuana. Autry now faces additional charges for these findings.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Christy Rich, 44, for possession of illegal drugs during the raid.

“Our campaign against drug dealers continues,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “Our team is watching, members of the community are watching, and drug dealers are going to jail.”

