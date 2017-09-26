Henderson County now under burn ban

Fire crews on scene of downtown Winona fire. (source: KLTV Staff)

Henderson County is now under a temporary burn ban.

According to the Henderson County Fire Marshal's office, the county will remain under the ban for a period of 14 days.

Kaufman County is also under a burn ban.

A burn ban is a mandatory order that is put into effect when drought conditions exist, prohibiting outdoor burning for public safety.

