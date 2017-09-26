Woman arrested for assaulting deputy at Smith County strip club

A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after officials say she kicked a deputy trying to arrest her.

Kyla Rae Knight Jr., 24, of Whitehouse, was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and public intoxication.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Knight was seen by a deputy, traveling down Highway 31 around 2 a.m. The deputy observed a disturbance on the side of the road and pulled over. Knight was observed to be intoxicated and was placed in handcuffs.

Complaints were received by police from people at a topless bar saying that a female had assaulted them inside the establishment. Knight matched the description that the complainants had given.

Knight was taken to the establishment so the deputy could interview the complainants. During that time, Knight escaped from her handcuffs. According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin, when the deputy attempted to place them back on her wrists, she kicked the deputy several times.

Knight was taken to the Smith County Jail and booked in just before 6 a.m.

Her total bonds for all charges has not been set.

