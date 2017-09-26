Update: Officials confirm there was no fire near Longview Baptis - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Update: Officials confirm there was no fire near Longview Baptist Temple Monday, details released

(Source: City of Longview's wikipedia page) (Source: City of Longview's wikipedia page)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Fire responded to a structure fire call just after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the scene of the Longview Baptist Temple, located at 2200 W. Loop 281 after someone reported a fire.

Upon investigation from fire crews, it was determined that there was no fire present but the smoke odor was coming from an air conditioner fan motor.

There was also a report of some lights flickering inside the building leading Investigators to believe there was an electrical issue within the building.

No one was injured. 

Related: Longview officials responding to report of structure fire

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly