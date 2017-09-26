Driver who hit Longview school bus Monday identified, charged with DWI

The driver who hit a Longview ISD school bus Monday afternoon has been identified.

Alan Dale Holmes, 56, of Longview, was arrested and charged with DWI, a class A misdemeanor due to a previous conviction.

The wreck occurred at Hutchings Blvd. and Dean Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Longview PIO Shane McCarter said that Holmes ran a stop sign and hit the bus. Holmes was taken to a local hospital.

There were two adults on the bus and one child. The child and two adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Related: Pickup driver arrested for DWI after hitting Longview ISD bus

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.