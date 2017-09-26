Student arrested, charged after shot fired at TJC

From Tyler Junior College

Tyler Junior College (TJC) Campus Police announced today, after conducting an investigation regarding an incident that occurred in the S/R 2 parking lot on Monday, September 18, 2017, that a student has been arrested. The incident was originally described as “suspicious circumstances” after a loud bang was reported, and the source of the noise was undetermined at the time. The incident was updated to “aggravated assault” after new information was provided by a witness and evidence found at the scene after several searches by TJC Campus Police. It was confirmed that a single shot had been fired.

The student, Malcolm Love, was arrested yesterday by TJC Campus Police and charged with Aggravated Assault, a Second Degree Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor. Judge Carol Clark set Mr. Love’s bond at $500,000.

TJC Campus Police and the Tyler Police Department are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact TJC Campus Police at 903-510-2258.