Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 90 degrees

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with fair skies. Partly cloudy today with light easterly winds and high temperatures near 90 degrees this afternoon. Chances for rain are 10% or less today. However, rain chances will be increasing Wednesday and Thursday with the arrival of the cold front. Tomorrow will start out warm again and the cold front will be very slow to move through East Texas. Increasing clouds through Wednesday afternoon with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 80s. Mostly cloudy Thursday as well with a little bit better chance for some scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. By Friday, the cooler air is really settling in with clearing skies by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 80s, which is right near average, through the weekend.

