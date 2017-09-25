Better East Texas: Small Emmy audience sign of political times

GeKainnon Ikemoin-Kenyon Harris was charged with manslaughter in the alleged accidental shooting of Alexis Bell in 2016. He pleaded guilty Monday in the 188th.More >>
GeKainnon Ikemoin-Kenyon Harris was charged with manslaughter in the alleged accidental shooting of Alexis Bell in 2016. He pleaded guilty Monday in the 188th.More >>
Tom Marty, 73 of Lindale, died in a cycling accident Saturday. His memorial service will be held this week.More >>
Tom Marty, 73 of Lindale, died in a cycling accident Saturday. His memorial service will be held this week.More >>
Jury selection began this morning in the Capital Murder case of William Hudson.More >>
Jury selection began this morning in the Capital Murder case of William Hudson.More >>
In the continuing theme of everything is political or politically slanted, we have recent social media posts from ESPN talent Jemele Hill who tweeted that President Trump was a white supremacist.More >>
In the continuing theme of everything is political or politically slanted, we have recent social media posts from ESPN talent Jemele Hill who tweeted that President Trump was a white supremacist.More >>
The Emmy awards aired recently and the TV audience for the Hollywood elite was the smallest ever.More >>
The Emmy awards aired recently and the TV audience for the Hollywood elite was the smallest ever.More >>