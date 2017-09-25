More Fall heat?

Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on the upcoming closure of an East Texas YMCA. The latest on options for families who had counted on the Tyler facility for childcare services.

We'll also have new reports on the latest push to pass a Republican sponsored healthcare bill to replace Obamacare and the latest on President Trump's wrangling with activist athletes and NFL executives.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He's in the First Alert Weather Center, putting the finishing touches on the forecast that will let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live. That's at 10.

