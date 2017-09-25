More Fall heat?

Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on the upcoming closure of an East Texas YMCA. The latest on options for families who had counted on the Tyler facility for childcare services.
We'll also have new reports on the latest push to pass a Republican sponsored healthcare bill to replace Obamacare and the latest on President Trump's wrangling with activist athletes and NFL executives.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He's in the First Alert Weather Center, putting the finishing touches on the forecast that will let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live. That's at 10.
GeKainnon Ikemoin-Kenyon Harris was charged with manslaughter in the alleged accidental shooting of Alexis Bell in 2016. He pleaded guilty Monday in the 188th.More >>
Tom Marty, 73 of Lindale, died in a cycling accident Saturday. His memorial service will be held this week.More >>
Jury selection began this morning in the Capital Murder case of William Hudson.More >>
In the continuing theme of everything is political or politically slanted, we have recent social media posts from ESPN talent Jemele Hill who tweeted that President Trump was a white supremacist.More >>
The Emmy awards aired recently and the TV audience for the Hollywood elite was the smallest ever.More >>
