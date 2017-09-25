Longview man sentenced to 13 years in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

GeKainnon Ikemoin-Kenyon Harris was charged with manslaughter in the alleged accidental shooting of Alexis Bell in 2016. He pleaded guilty Monday in the 188th and was sentenced in the afternoon to 13 years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Alexis Bell, 26, was fatally shot on Aug.30, at the Bella Oaks Apartment complex on Lake Lamond in Longview. GeKainnon Ikemon-Kenyon Harris, 19, of Longview, was charged with manslaughter in her death.

According to the arrest warrant, about noon on Aug. 30, officers were dispatched to a shots heard call in the 300 block of Lake Lamond Road.

Officers knocked on the door of the apartment multiple times with no answer before going upstairs and speaking with two men who were sitting outside their apartments.

The warrant states a resident at the apartment complex who said she used to be in a relationship with Harris told police that Harris brought a child to her apartment and told her, "He didn't want him to see his momma like that." She said Harris then left the child and headed back to the apartment.

According to the warrant, Harris told the officer, "It was an accident," and "I was trying to get the gun away from her and it went off." He also told the officer, "I panicked and ran around the corner and threw the gun."

When recounting the events to officers, Harris stated that he and Bell were in the bedroom when Bell picked up a gun that was lying on top of a laundry basket and was playing with it. While playing with the gun Bell got a bullet stuck in the slide and could not eject it. Harris said he told Bell to hold onto the gun while he removed the bullet.

He then took the gun from Bell and dropped the magazine out of it, put the bullet back into the magazine and replaced it in the gun, according to the arrest warrant.

Harris pushed up on the bed with the gun in his hand and his finger in the area of the trigger, the gun fired, hitting Bel, the warrant says.

Harris told officers that Bell was standing facing him when the gun went off.



