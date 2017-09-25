Ukrainian anti-corruption delegation tours Longview

A delegation of professional Ukrainians got a look at the inner workings of city government and services in Longview. We caught up with them as they were getting a look at the equipment used by the Longview Fire Department.

The delegation started in Washington DC just a few days ago, and then to Longview. Facilitator Krystyna Dobrovolska and Delegate Anton Ivanov are two of the six from five cities in the Ukraine. The delegates say they are anti-corruption activists.

“We came here to make new practices of fighting corruption, to see how the administrative system works, how the local system works,” Ivanov said.

In DC they took a tour and got a look at the Library of Congress to learn transparency on a national level.

“We will really have some information of how the financial system works, about the open information and access to this information so it’s been quite important to us,” Ivanov stated.

And they have found some things that may help.

“We discovered some possibilities for keeping city council members accountable for what they do,” Dobrovolska relayed.

Of course, they realize looking at the federal and local systems will not eliminate governmental corruption.

“There is no 100-percent guarantee that there won’t be cases of corruption, where there are many people who actually have to oversee this process and hold the government accountable,” Dobrovolska said.

And they say one of the most valuable things they’re taking home is an app.

“Everyone can use just one application to get everything he wants from the city administration, and we definitely have to look through it more,” Ivanov said.

From here the Ukrainians will take their visit to Austin to learn more at the state level.

The Open World Program, started in 1999 by the U.S. Congress, brings emerging leaders from Eurasia to the U.S. to visit their professional counterparts.

