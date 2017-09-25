Memorial service set for East Texas cyclist killed in car collision

The bicyclist killed in a weekend wreck has been identified by officials with the Texas Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist killed in a weekend wreck has been identified by officials with the Texas Highway Patrol.

In retirement, Tom Marty and his wife Carolyn helped run a soup kitchen and thrift store in Lindale. They made regular donations to the East Texas Food Bank. (Source: KLTV)

The Whataburger in Lindale, where Marty had lunch regularly, posted this message on their sign. (Source: Family)

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the man killed in a weekend bicycle wreck was Tom Marty, 73, of Lindale.

The incident happened Saturday, but as the week opens, DPS is providing more insight into what happened. According to a press release, Marty was riding along the eastern shoulder of Highway 69 north of Lindale when he signaled to make a left turn into the roadway. At that point, DPS says a 2009 Ford Focus driven by a 20-year-old from Tyler was also heading north, and as Marty moved into the lane there was no time for the vehicle to stop.

Marty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 73-year-old lived in Lindale, and in town this week there's a message fixed to the Whataburger sign that says, "You will be in our hearts. We love you Tom." Inside, they tell KLTV 7 that Marty regularly ate lunch there, and even held some of his birthday parties there.

His church sits further east. The Holy Family Catholic Church is where his memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 28 at 11 in the morning. The address is 16314 FM 849, Lindale, TX 75771.

KLTV 7 met with his family Monday, and they did not wish to speak on camera or give an official statement. They did wish to offer their prayers and thoughts to the driver of the vehicle.

[Editor's note: the service on Thursday morning is in fact a memorial service, not the funeral as was reported in the video associated with this story.]

