Tyler YMCA closure leaves parents without childcare

Jeremy Bumgarder, President of the Tyler YMCA, will be out of a job when the facility closes its doors come Friday.

"I'm sad about the closure; the YMCA has been what I've been doing for 19 years,” says Bumgarder. “A variety in drops of income has caused us to do what's responsible, even though it's very very tough."

The decision to close after 64 years of operation was made last Friday, and member access ended this past Saturday; childcare will end this Friday at 6p.m., leaving parents of the children still enrolled scrambling to find an alternative.

"I want them to be safe and somewhere where she's comfortable and somewhere she can get along with other kids,” says Michelle Mims, who uses the Tyler YMCA for daily childcare. “With her being my granddaughter, it's just a strain financially."

In a release to parents the Tyler YMCA suggested that those looking for new childcare contact The Boys and Girls Club of East Texas and the North Tyler Developmental Academy.

"There are many providers in our area that offer similar services to the YMCA,” says Bumgarder. “Some even have sliding fee scale programs like the YMCA does to ensure that it's affordable for your families."

In a statement, Tyler ISD said they are “working with other after school organizations to ensure a seamless transition with no interruption to after school services for students and parents.”

To families who have been utilizing the Tyler YMCA's facilities for generations, it just won't be the same.

“I went there through their childcare, I sent my daughters there when they were in daycare,” says Mims. “They've been there forever; it's going to be strange not having the Y in Tyler."

To Bumgarder, the closure is about more than just losing a job.

"I'm going to miss the YMCA in our community,” says Bumgarder. “It's always been a part of my life and now Smith County has a hole to fill."

The Tyler YMCA says that refunds from the facility for other programs will be handled by the board of directors, which is made up of volunteers. The board is still working out how they will handle refunds.

Bumgarder says that members can utilize the YMCAs Palestine and Corsicana locations through their paid date.

