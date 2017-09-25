Tyler ISD to review renderings of John Tyler, R.E. Lee high schools Tuesday

Tyler ISD board members on Tuesday will review renderings of how Tyler high schools will look after planned construction.



Floor plans, exterior elevations and renderings for John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools will be presented during an 11 a.m. board meeting.

The renderings will be presented in open session, followed by a vote on approval just prior to the board’s scheduled executive session.



The administration recommends the board approve the designs, according to the meeting’s agenda.



Educational specifications were presented on March 9, and since that time architects, facility services and instructional staff have been reviewing and confirming the spatial requirements.The Texas Education Agency maintains rules that include how many square feet are required for each grade, for example.



Voters approved the $198 million bond in May. The renovations at the high schools are expected to extend capacity by at least 550 students.

The meeting is scheduled in the conference center at the Plyler Instructional Complex, 807 W. Glenwood.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.