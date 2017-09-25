Longview officials responding to report of structure fire

Fire crews on scene of downtown Winona fire. (source: KLTV Staff)

Longview Fire is on the scene of a possible structure fire.

Longview fire was dispatched to the report of a fire behind the Baptist Temple, located on West Loop 281.

Longview fire dispatch tells KLTV that everyone has evacuated and there are no injuries.

KLTV will continue to bring you the latest updates as we learn more.

