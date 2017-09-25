This delicious cake is deceptively easy to prepare. We won't tell anyone if you won't! Enjoy it all fall and winter long, especially at holiday parties when you need something that comes together easily.

Chocolate-caramel sheet cake with toasted cinnamon walnuts by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

1 chocolate cake, baked in a 9x13-inch baking dish. (I used Betty's Original Recipe Chocolate Joy by Betty Crocker)

One recipe of Mama Steph's caramel sauce

1 cup chopped walnuts (or substitute pecans)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon butter



Method:

1. Cool cake, then poke it with a fork to make holes all over the top. I didn't poke all the way to the bottom, but almost.

2. Make caramel sauce:

1 1/2 sticks butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup packed brown sugar



Combine all three ingredients in heavy-bottomed saucepan. Whisk together over medium-high heat until it is completely combined and begins to boil. Boil for exactly three minutes while stirring. Take off heat and cool to warm temperature before serving.



3. Toast nuts: In a small non-stick skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Then add the nuts, and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, Let the nuts toast while you continually stir. This takes only about one minute; the moment you smell the nuts, take them off the heat or they will quickly burn.



Pour the caramel sauce over the cake, starting at the center and working outward, allowing the warm sauce to flow into all the holes you poked in cake.

Sprinkle the toasted nuts over the top while the caramel is still hot and liquid. Allow to cool before cutting into squares.



Enjoy!