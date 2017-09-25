Jury selection begins in capital murder trial for man accused of killing 6 at campsite

Jury selection began this morning in the Capital Murder case of William Hudson.

Hudson, 35, is accused in the mass killing of six people at a campsite in Anderson County near Tennessee Colony back in 2015

180 people were summoned and arrived at the Brazos County Expo Center at 8:25 a.m. today.

According to the Brazos County District Clerks office, no decision yet if anybody was picked. It’s still undecided at this time on what district court the case will be heard.

Hudson is accused of killing six people at an Anderson County campsite in November 2015.

The case was moved from Anderson County to Brazos County earlier this year.

Hudson is being held on $2.5 million in bonds.

He has entered a not guilty plea in the case. The prosecution filed their intent to seek the death penalty if Hudson is found guilty.

Hudson has been issued three charged counts of capital murder in the deaths of Kade, Karl, and Hannah Johnson, and Thomas, Nathan, and Austin Kamp.

