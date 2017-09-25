Jury selection begins in capital murder trial for man accused of killing 6 at campsite

Two people were arrested over the weekend, during a mass horse race gathering due to their lack of permits for the event.More >>
Two people were arrested over the weekend, during a mass horse race gathering due to their lack of permits for the event.More >>
The wreck occurred at Hutchings Blvd. and Dean Ave. just before 4 p.m. Monday.More >>
The wreck occurred at Hutchings Blvd. and Dean Ave. just before 4 p.m. Monday.More >>
Jury selection began this morning in the Capital Murder case of William Hudson.More >>
Jury selection began this morning in the Capital Murder case of William Hudson.More >>
President Donald Trump's criticism of players who protest during the national anthem sparked a mass display today on NFL sidelines.More >>
President Donald Trump's criticism of players who protest during the national anthem sparked a mass display today on NFL sidelines.More >>
A wreck on Broadway in Tyler is causing traffic delays. The wreck occurred at Broadway and Rieck Road and involved an 18 wheeler, according to police. Tyler Fire has shut down all lanes of traffic while the semi is moved out of the road. Tyler Police say the road should re-open soon. Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
A wreck on Broadway in Tyler is causing traffic delays. The wreck occurred at Broadway and Rieck Road and involved an 18 wheeler, according to police. Tyler Fire has shut down all lanes of traffic while the semi is moved out of the road. Tyler Police say the road should re-open soon. Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>