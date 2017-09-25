Pickup driver arrested for DWI after hitting Longview ISD bus

Longview ISD bus number 34 was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at Hutchings Blvd. and Dean Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Longview PIO Shane McCarter said that the driver of the pickup ran a stop sign and hit the bus. Law enforcement officials at the scene say the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital. That driver has also been charged with DWI, according to McCarter.

There were two adults on the bus, as well as one child. The child and two adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



[Ed. note: The previous version of this story said the child was released from the scene, as per law enforcement. They later called to correct that fact, so we have updated with that new information.]

