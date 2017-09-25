Longview ISD bus involved in wreck, driver of pickup injured, charged with DWI

Longview ISD bus number 34 was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at Hutchings Blvd. and Dean Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Longview PIO Shane McCarter said that the driver of the pickup ran a stop sign and hit the bus. Law enforcement officials at the scene say the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital. That driver has also been charged with DWI, according to McCarter.

There were two adults on the bus, as well as one child. The child was checked out at the scene and was able to go home. The two adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.