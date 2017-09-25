Two arrested after Henderson County Fire Marshal, sheriff shut down mass horse race gathering

Two people were arrested over the weekend, during a mass horse race gathering due to their lack of permits for the event.

According to a press release from the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office, on Sunday authorities learned of a mass gathering of more than 100 individuals at the Murchison Down Horse Race track located on FM 773 in Murchison. Authorities later learned that the gathering had not been issued a permit – which State Law requires to have filed 45 days in advanced in order for the County Fire Marshal and County Sheriff to inspect and for the Commissioners Court to approve.

Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg, deputy fire marshal Sherry Powers, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and sheriff’s deputies encountered over 1,000 individuals when they arrived on scene, and soon shut down the event.

Authorities also arrested two event promoters identified as, Moises Antonio Henderson of Murchison and Rebecca Rodriguez Chaffee of Dallas.

Hernandez and Chaffee were booked into the Henderson County Jail with a Class B misdemeanor for promoting a mass gathering without a permit, a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

“These promoters of this event were told on several occasions that they could not hold this event without meeting the permit requirements. They chose to disregard the state law and the county ordinance and now they are in jail facing charges. These permits are in place to ensure the safety of the citizens at the event. When you have over 1000 people at an event, it is necessary for the county to know what is going on there to make sure we can provide emergency services for the people if we’re needed. This is just another great example of the cooperation between the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of the citizens of this county,” said Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

