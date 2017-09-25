Broadway shut down at Rieck Rd. in Tyler due to wreck involving semi

A wreck on Broadway in Tyler is causing traffic delays.

The wreck occurred at Broadway and Rieck Road and involved an 18 wheeler, according to police.

Tyler Fire has shut down all lanes of traffic while the semi is moved out of the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Tyler Police say the road should re-open soon. Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

