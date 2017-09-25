Woman arrested at Tyler Walmart for hitting officer, injuring woman in motorized chair

A Tyler woman was arrested on Saturday at Walmart after trying to flee from police.

Savana Westbrook, 30, was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespass, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

According to Tyler Police, Westbrook was inside the Walmart on Highway 64 West in Tyler, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. Westbrook had previously been warned not to enter the Walmart again. A loss prevention officer recognized Westbrook and contacted police.

An officer arrived on scene and made contact with Westbrook. According to police, she appeared nervous and tried to avoid being taken into custody.

Westbrook began running through the store, wasn't looking where she was going in the aisle and ran into a woman in a motorized chair, injuring the woman.

The officer caught up to Westbrook and attempted to place handcuffs on her. Westbrook resisted and according to police hit the officer several times on the left side of the body.

The officer was able to handcuff Westbrook and take her to the Smith County Jail.

She was also wanted on two warrants for theft. Westbrook's bonds total $35,800.

