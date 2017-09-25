Bicyclist killed in weekend wreck identified

The bicyclist killed in a weekend wreck has been identified by officials with the Texas Highway Patrol.

Thomas Albert Marty, 72, of Lindale was killed in the collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS officials, around 12:10 p.m., troopers responded to a wreck involving a bicycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 69, two miles south of Mineola.

The preliminary crash investigation report states that Marty was traveling north on Highway 69 on the eastbound shoulder while a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Vanessa Cervantes, 20, of Tyler was also traveling north in the outside lane of Highway 69.

The report says Marty attempted to turn left, entering the outside lane of traffic in front of Cervantes' vehicle and she was unable to avoid the collision.

Marty was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cowart, his body was taken to Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.

Original story: DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.