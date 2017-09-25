Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A warm start with a little bit of patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy today with southeasterly winds. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s this afternoon. Much the same for tomorrow. Tuesday will start in the lower 70s and reach near 90 degrees by afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Wednesday with a slight chance for rain by afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. A slow moving cold front will reach East Texas late Wednesday into Thursday. This will increase the rain chances for Thursday along the cold front. Temperatures will cool back to near normal behind the cold front. That means high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s for the end of the week and the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.