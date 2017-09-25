One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute

One person was shot after a domestic dispute in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 10000 block of Southern Trace Circle in Flint.

Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'

Deputies say they took 28-year-old Paul Jordan into custody.

