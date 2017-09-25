One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

One person was shot after a domestic dispute in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 10000 block of Southern Trace Circle in Flint.

Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'

Deputies say they took 28-year-old Paul Jordan into custody.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute

    One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:26:02 GMT

    Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'

    More >>

    Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'

    More >>

  • Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell

    Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell

    Sunday, September 24 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-09-25 03:46:23 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    On Friday night,  Whitehouse wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards.  The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. .  Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    On Friday night,  Whitehouse wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards.  The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. .  Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

    DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

    Sunday, September 24 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-25 00:51:52 GMT

    Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.  

    More >>

    Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly