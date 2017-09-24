Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

On Friday night,  Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards. 

The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. 

Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6.  

