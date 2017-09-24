Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell

On Friday night, Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards.
The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone.
Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6.
