East Texas theme park celebrates season opening after tornado rebuild

A chair is affixed to one of the park's main buildings as it takes on a new nickname, 'Twister Town.' (Source: KLTV)

Some trees on the property are still mangled and twisted following the April tornado. (Source: KLTV)

Kama Bozeman and her husband first started the park as a Christmas tree farm nearly two decades ago. (Source: KLTV)

Yesterland Farms employee Charlie Harris shoots candy out of the farm's cannon toward a waiting crowd of kids. (Source: KLTV)

The April 29th tornadoes took out part of East Texas icon Yesterland Farm. There were eight buildings that sustained damage - with roofs being tossed through corn fields and metal siding being ripped away - so as the theme park closed for its regular summer renovations, they had a much larger task than normal ahead of them.

"There was about $250k worth of damage," owner Kama Bozeman said. "It was a process, and it took time."

They rebuilt their theme park and sent some rides back to manufacturers to check welding points and general safety. One hut that used to be near the entrance is now pushed further back in the park, where it houses fudge and candy.

Downed trees were cleared from much of the park, and the WWII era spotlight that had debris topple over it is now proudly sitting on the west end of the Christmas tree farm.

"They bounced back a lot faster than we anticipate," visitor Chase Berendzen said.

He visited the park Sunday with his wife and three kids. Throughout the rest of the park there were children running around, and many of them stopped to greet Bozeman's Great Dane Rudy, who is often seen riding shotgun with her.

The opening weekend finished Sunday, and the park remains open on weekends for its fall festival through November 5.

