‘Jacks Improve to 2-0 in Southland with 20-10 Road Win over Abilene Christian

SFA Athletics Release

The Stephen F. Austin football team sits at 2-0 in Southland Conference play after an impressive 20-10 road victory over Abilene Christian Saturday night inside the brand new Wildcat Stadium. The win is the Lumberjacks’ (2-2, 2-0 Southland) second consecutive and first road victory of the season. For the first time in 2017 SFA outgained its opponent, racking up 414 total yards of offense compared to 328 by the host Wildcats (1-3, 1-1 Southland).

The ‘Jacks were plus-four in the turnover margin after claiming four takeaways, the most in a game for SFA since homecoming last year versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 5, 2016. Registering a season-high 191 yards on the ground, the ‘Jacks passed for another 223 on a total of 94 offensive plays, the most so far this season. SFA held ACU to 105 rushing yards as the game saw a combined 16 punts, eight by each team.

The first scoring drive of the game came about midway through the first quarter after a fake screen from the Wildcats resulted in a 44-yard pass downfield from Kade Munden to running back De’Andre Brown. The seven-play, 70-yard drive ended in a 22-yard field goal by ACU’s Nik Grau. Trailing 3-0, SFA with the longest scoring drive of the game and the contest’s first touchdown. The 13-play, 81-yard drive led by starting quarterback Foster Sawyer (Fort Worth, Texas) lasted 4:39 and concluded when Sawyer hit junior Texas A&M transfer Frank Iheanacho (Houston, Texas) for a 12-yard touchdown strike, giving the ‘Jacks a 7-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

The touchdown ignited the SFA defense as the ‘Jacks got a fumble recovery from junior linebacker Ryan Woods (Pearland, Texas) after a fearsome hit by sophomore linebacker Teddy Britton (San Antonio, Texas). However, SFA could not capitalize on the turnover as a fourth-and-five pass by Sawyer fell incomplete.

The two teams exchanged punts for almost the entirety of the second quarter before the Lumberjacks’ final drive of the period resulted in a field goal. After a tremendous punt by junior Caleb Lewallen (Kingwood, Texas) pinned the Wildcats at their own one, SFA got good field position at its 38. With sophomore quarterback Jake Blumrick (Pearland, Texas) now behind center, the ‘Jacks went 44 yards in under a minute to allow sophomore kicker Storm Ruiz (League City, Texas) to connect on a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the half. The field goal gave SFA a 10-3 advantage heading into the locker room

Sawyer went down on the Lumberjacks’ second drive of the second quarter, taking a hard hit on a quarterback scramble while trying to convert a fourth down.

SFA began the second half with another strong defensive stand, allowing the Wildcats just 16 yards before having to punt. The ‘Jacks then drove the ball 63 yards on 12 plays before failing convert on a fourth-and-five play on ACU’s 29-yard line. A pair of punts followed before sophomore safety Alize Ward (San Diego, Calif.) made his second interception of the season when he picked off Wildcat starting quarterback Dallas Sealey. The takeaway gave the ‘Jacks the ball at the ACU 36 as SFA went 27 yards in five plays, resulting in Ruiz’ second field goal of the game. The 27-yard field goal by Ruiz gave the visiting ‘Jacks a two-possession 13-3 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Just like the first quarter after SFA scored, the Wildcats turned the ball over a third time on their ensuing drive. Sophomore linebacker Spencer Choka (Bryan, Texas) knocked the ball out from ACU’s Sealey and fell on top of it to give the ‘Jacks possession at their own 48. This time the Wildcat turnover resulted in seven points for the visitors as SFA went 52 yards on 11 plays and ate 3:37 of clock. Senior running back Kijana Amous (Mansfield, Texas) punched it in from five yards out to give the ‘Jacks a commanding 20-3 lead with 13:02 left in the game.

ACU constructed their longest drive of the game towards the end of the fourth quarter, going 80 yards on 13 plays in 4:08. A 11-yard touchdown pass from Sealey to Josh Fink at the 3:43 mark of the fourth got the home team within 10 at 20-10.

SFA chewed up 1:37 of clock on the ensuing drive and picked up a first down thanks to a 36-run by junior University of Arkansas transfer running back Juan Day (Little Rock, Ark.) up the middle of the field. A two possession game with just 2:06 to go, ACU needed to score in a hurry but junior safety Lawrence Ghansah (Cypress, Texas) stepped in front of a Sealey pass for the ‘Jacks’ fourth takeaway of the night. The interception sealed the deal for the conference road victory.

Blumrick finished the game going 14-for-25 for 110 yards, while Sawyer was 11-of-20 for 113 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Jamall Shaw (Broken Arrow, Okla.) led SFA’s rushing attack with a career-high 69 yards as Blumrick gathered 42 on the ground and Amous collected 38 yards along with his score.

Iheanacho made a season-high six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown reception. Junior North Texas transfer wideout Terian Goree (Carthage, Texas) had 43 receiving yards on five catches and Amous tallied 30 yards on four receptions.

Defensively, Ghansah led with eight total tackles and three solo stops, while Ward and Woods each earned five unassisted tackles for seven total. Senior defensive end John Franklin (Greenville, Texas) posted six total tackles as he finished with one and a half tackles for loss and a half sack. The 0.5 sack by Franklin gives him 15.5 sacks for his career and moves him into the top 10 list for career sacks in program history, now tied for ninth. Britton recorded six tackles on the night, including a career-high two tackles for loss.

Up next…

The ‘Jacks will return to the comforts of Homer Bryce Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 30, for a 6 p.m. matchup with McNeese. Presented by Tipton Ford, the game will be featured as a purple out and will be parent’s weekend.

