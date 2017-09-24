Gregg County vets angry over NFL protests

President Donald Trump's criticism of players who protest during the national anthem sparked a mass display today on NFL sidelines.

More than 150 NFL players sat or kneeled during the anthem before Sunday's games. Others raised their fists and whole teams stood with locked arms.

A few teams stayed off the field during the star-spangled banner. The display has drawn strong opinions from East Texas veterans.

Veterans in Gregg County are angry over the protests.

They who have fought in defense of freedom and the constitution are calling protests during the anthem a slap in their face.

"It's wrong it's disrespectful. They have no right. They've never been sitting in a cemetery and have a folded flag handed to them," says Marine Corps and Army Vietnam veteran, Rick Homer.



"It's disrespectful. They're complaining for what? Making millions of dollars when we've got brothers and sisters just getting by, living in tents," says Marine Corps reservist, Lance Cooper.



"The fact that the NFL managers and owners have not fired these people, tells me the managers and owners support what they're doing," says Army and Air Force veteran, Keith Rothra.

They understand the right of free speech but are quick to point out that veterans have died fighting to protect that right.

"If you want to protest something, by all means, but not the national anthem," Cooper says.

"They make $10-$15 million off selling jerseys, and we've got veterans everywhere living on the streets. If you sit down and ask their political views on why they're kneeling, about 90 percent of them are going to say well he did it why can't I," says Navy Iraq war veteran, J.C. Clark.

"Personally I'd like to go protest the NFL myself. Stand on the middle of the field with an American flag and a Texas flag.

When you have seen battle buddies loaded into a C-130 to fly home, and you know it's their last trip. They're coming home to be buried in home soil with that flag draped over them," says Army Afghanistan war veteran, Ricky Henderson.

They say the anthem, which represents the freedoms we have, should not be the place to stage a protest.

"To see that happening, it sickens my soul," Clark says.

"What our forefathers have given us is a beautiful thing. The right to protest, but I think this is being perverted in a wrong direction," Rothra says.

"They will never understand the magnitude that the flag and that song represent to us as veterans," Henderson says.

The veterans we talked with are undecided as to whether they will continue to watch NFL games.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.