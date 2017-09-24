Preparing for East Texas Fall

It might seem a little early to be thinking about Fall holidays and traditions but not at Yesterland Farms. Tonight at 10, Doug Murray has a new report on the work that's already being done to make sure this year's tornadoes don't keep you from having a place to celebrate East Texas style.
Joan Hallmark joins us with a new Proud of East Texas. She's taking you to Tyler's Mayfair building which she says has a lot of amazing stories to tell.
Meteorologist Jessica Faith is working in the First Alert Weather Center, analyzing all of the data coming into our massive computer system. She's using that information to put together a new forecast for you that will explain what you can expect from the weather where you live.
Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'More >>
On Friday night, Whitehouse wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards. The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. . Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.More >>
Multiple people have been transported to the hospital and traffic is delayed following a Friday evening crash in Longview.More >>
A car has crashed into a Chicken Express restaurant in Tyler. According to a Chicken Express employee, a car in the drive through line hit an outside wall causing external damage to the building. The store affected is located at 6363 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
