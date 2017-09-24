Saturday Recap: Carthage, Gilmer and more

Six East Texas teams took to the gridiron this Saturday and 4 came out on top.
High School Scores:
Carthage 48, Gilmer 28
ETC Longview 48, ETC Tyler 26
Southland Conference:
SFA 20, Abilene Christian 10
NJCAA Scores:
Cisco 33, Tyler Junior College 61
