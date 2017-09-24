Saturday Recap: Carthage, Gilmer and more - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday Recap: Carthage, Gilmer and more

KLTV Staff

Six East Texas teams took to the gridiron this Saturday and 4 came out on top. 

High School Scores:

Carthage 48, Gilmer 28

ETC Longview 48, ETC Tyler 26 

Southland Conference: 

SFA 20, Abilene Christian 10 

NJCAA Scores: 

Cisco 33, Tyler Junior College 61 

