1 dead, 3 injured in Longview crash

A late night accident claimed the life of an East Texas teenage girl and sends several others to hospitals, some in critical condition.

Longview police say it happened around 8:30 Friday night as two vehicles collided in the 3-thousand block of North Eastman road just north of Hawkins

Parkway.

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died as a result of her injuries.

Police say as a 19-year-old man was driving northbound on Eastman road, another vehicle pulled out in front of him and a huge collision occurred.

Jeanette Sumrow, a nurse, was nearby.

"We heard a loud crash. We knew we had to go over there. We saw that there was an ambulance already down there. They were trying to get to the passenger the side they couldn't get the door open, and the EMT asked if I'd go to the other side and get the door open," Sumrow says.

"At first I didn't believe it, I was angry. I was like that doesn't make sense. At 17 years old when you're supposed to have the whole world in front

of you," said Mattie Bingham, a relative of Meshebia Johnson, the teen who was killed in the wreck.

The driver who pulled into traffic, Christa Wilson of Harleton, was ejected and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Crews had to cut away the mangled wreckage.

Chad Malone,19, was at the wheel in the second vehicle and was hospitalized.

His girlfriend and back seat passenger, 17-year-old Meshebia, died from her injuries.

"I could see somebody trying to move in there," Sumrow says.

Malone's sister Rylee was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries as well.

The horrific scene traumatic for anyone who was there.

"It's really tragic that Meshebia's daughter will grow up not knowing her," Bingham says.

"I've seen numerous wrecks before but I've never seen anything like this before," says Sumrow.

The Longview police department says the investigation into the cause of this accident is still ongoing.

