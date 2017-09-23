East Texas teen raises money for bulletproof vests, presents them to deputies

A car has crashed into a Chicken Express restaurant in Tyler. According to a Chicken Express employee, a car in the drive through line hit an outside wall causing external damage to the building. The store affected is located at 6363 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 4. Find out who your team is playing.More >>
A horrible late night accident claims the life of a East Texas teenage girl, and sends several others to hospitals, some in critical condition. Longview police say it happened around 8:30 Friday night as two vehicles collided in the 3-thousand block of north Eastman road just north of Hawkins parkway. A 17 year old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died as a result of her injuries. Police s...More >>
An east Texas Boy Scout has reached his goal of serving the first responders in his community.More >>
Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.More >>
