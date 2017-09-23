DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452. Information received from emergency personnel on the scene is that the bicyclist is deceased.

This is an active crash scene and therefore information is limited at this time.

Once information received has been vetted, it will be released.

