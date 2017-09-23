DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'More >>
On Friday night, Whitehouse wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards. The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. . Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.More >>
Multiple people have been transported to the hospital and traffic is delayed following a Friday evening crash in Longview.More >>
A car has crashed into a Chicken Express restaurant in Tyler. According to a Chicken Express employee, a car in the drive through line hit an outside wall causing external damage to the building. The store affected is located at 6363 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
