Heroes Flight Day 2: Capitol, Smithsonian, Tomb of Unknown Soldier

It was the big day for the Brookshires Heroes Flight vets.The 24 WWII veterans were taken to Arlington National Cemetery, the Capitol, and the WWII Memorial.

Two veterans on the flight have a history that goes back 70 years. George Head and Bob Robertson were neighbors as kids.

"That was really something. Just that coincidence," Robertson said.

They met again after seven decades during meetings for the trip. They grew up in the same neighborhood in Shreveport, went their separate ways never realizing that their paths would cross again when they had plenty to talk about.

They and the other vets attended the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

But this time it was Brookshires turn for the wreath ceremony. And Bob Robertson was fortunate enough to be walking with the guard.

"Special about it? Just the honor of doing it. Very special," Robertson stated.

Next was a group picture and tour of the Capitol in DC. Then on to their World War II Memorial. They lined up for the traditional photo and were greeted by an honor guard.

The whole experience made Bob's friend George think about his shipmates in WW II.

"There are three of us left. And I think about those guys every day. They're a wonderful group of people from all over the country. I'm so proud of them," George said.

"That's a friendship you can't take away," I offered.

"No, no. You really can't," he agreed.

Bob, the rest of the vets, and George all found meaning in the tour of DC.

"The history of the whole thing. It's been a marvelous trip. I'm sorry I waited this long," George smiled.

Saturday the vets will visit the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum before heading home.



